Louise Morgan Benson, 94, a lifelong resident of Riceville, gained her Heavenly Home on Dec. 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She had been a resident of Life Care of Cleveland for the past two years. She was born Feb. 9, 1926, the last sibling of the late Jim Morgan and Belle Morrow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Benson; and her sons Johnny, Kenny and Warren. Louise retired from Bendix in 1991 and after that worked as a CNA in nursing homes in Athens and Cleveland. She loved to plant a garden each year and work in her yard. Louise was an excellent cook and made the best biscuits in the South. She was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed reading her Bible. Louise was a longtime Sunday school teacher at Hilltop Baptist in Riceville, where she was a member. She also taught Sunday school class at Calvary Baptist in Riceville. In her later years, her son, Kenny, would take her for drives in the McMinn countryside and have lunch at Captain D’s. She wanted her life of loving and serving the Lord to be a guidance to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all those she met. She is survived by daughters-in-law, Joy Benson, wife of Kenny, of Georgetown, and Shirley Benson, wife of Warren, of Athens; grandchildren, Michael Benson of Athens, Kelli Brooks and husband, Jason, of Pensacola, Fla., and Lisa Benson of Athens; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Hilltop Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Elliott officiating. A white dove release followed. If you were unable to attend the service, visit the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Louise Morgan Benson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.