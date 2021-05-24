Jaqueline Elaine Osborne Crawford, 50, of Philadelphia passed away at home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer on May 18, 2021. She was born April 6, 1971, in Sweetwater to Johnny Osborne (deceased) and Cecil Lane Osborne Turner. She loved the Lord and her family and friends. She was caring, outspoken, and full of life. She is survived by her husband, Edward Crawford; mother, Cecil Turner; brother, Curtis Osborne and his wife, Cindy; niece, Courtney Maxwell and her husband, Nic, and their son, Axel; and niece, Constance Osborne and fiancé, Trevor Casson. There was a small graveside service on Friday, May 21, for family and friends with the Rev. Bill Tuttle presiding at 3 p.m. at Edgemon’s Cemetery. There will be another graveside service on Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m. for extended family and friends at Edgemon’s Cemetery with Rick Kirkland presiding. Honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation services. Share a memory of Jacqueline and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
