Sandra Swilley Cannon, 84, of Athens passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her home. She was a native of Albany, Ga., and was a daughter of the late Lee and Rozelle Pitts Swilley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Ragland Cannon Sr.; and a brother, William Swilley. She was associated with TENCO as a secretary until her retirement. She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Mary Dale Cannon and Jason Tarver of Athens; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Harrison Fowler of Athens, and Watkins and Kelly Cannon of Signal Mountain; five grandchildren, Carter and Jackson Cannon, and Alexandra, Sam and Eva Lauterbach; a brother, Ben Swilley of Ellijay, Ga.; and a sister, Dale Cox of Albany, Ga. There will be no formal visitation or service. She will be interred in West Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery in Memphis beside her late husband. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Sandra Swilley Cannon.
