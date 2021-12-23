Angela “Angie” Michelle Hooper, 53, of Athens passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. Angie was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late J.R. and Geneva Daughtery Hooper. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Joyce Ann Hooper Chrisman, Defaye “Faye” Hooper Hester and Tabitha “Tammie Hooper; and infant brother, Danny Ray Hooper. Angie was a member of Mount Verd Baptist Church. Survivors include daughter, Lacey Price; sisters, Jane Collins (Michael), Trish Malone, Kathy Land (Steve), Sue Buckner (Frankie), Doris Cook (Lee), Eva Weir (Ron), Phyllis Hooper, and Glenda Moses Godfrey (Roy Moses); brothers, Tim Hooper (Sissy) and Rick Hooper (Sondra); grandchildren, Kendal Price and Dallas “Dallie” Price; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at West End Baptist Church with Brother Jerry Stephens officiating. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Ethan Patterson served as the honorary pallbearer. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the church. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Angela “Angie” Michelle Hooper.
