Margaret “Trudy”
Templeton, 74, of Ten Mile passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Feb. 25, 1947 in Rogersville. She was the daughter of the late Ezra and Ruth Johnson Templeton. Trudy was a devoted teacher and principal for 43 years at Ten Mile Elementary and Meigs North Elementary. She loved all her school “babies” as if they were her own children. She was a member of the Meigs County Retired Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma. Trudy was of the Baptist faith and attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile. She is survived by her brother, Danny (Sandy) Templeton; sister, Shirley (Randy) Narramoore; nephews, Brian (Nicole) Templeton and Craig Narramoore; nieces, Kim (Rodger) Scott and Cathy (Kevin) Myhre; and six precious great-nieces and nephews that always brightened her day, Braden, Mabry, Griffin, Trooper, Ryder, and Sadie. The family would like to give special gratitude to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Chattanooga-Athens, Dr. Shane Roberts and staff, and caregivers Joyce Johnson and Carolyn McCallie. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Edgemon Cemetery with the Rev. Curtis Porter officiating. Family served as pallbearers. No formal visitation was held. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Meigs County Retired Teachers, 240 S. Main St., Decatur, TN 37322. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Templeton Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
