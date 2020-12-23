Alvilee Clark, 84, of Athens passed away Dec. 20, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. She was a 1954 graduate of Livingston Academy and was retired from Taylor Pittsburg Manufacturing. She was a member of the Woodward Avenue Church of God. Alvilee was preceded in death by husband, Paul R. Clark; parents, Audon and Audie Greer Maynard; brother, Atwell M. Maynard (Ethelene, surviving); sisters, Altie Maynard Vanderpool (Herbert) and Alene Johnson (Bob); and a nephew, Danny Wayne Johnson. She is survived by children, Carol Davis Buckner (Larry) of Cookeville, and Randy Davis (Kevia) of Englewood; grandchildren, Ashley Buckner Sims (David) of Friendsville, Zachary Buckner (Bethany) of Cookeville, and Kyle Buckner of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Bella, Bessie, Betty, Zayne and Bennie Buckner and Anna, Kate and Levi Sims; nephews, Bob Vanderpool (Rebecca) and Allan Maynard (Jean); a niece, Denise Johnson; extended Clark family, children and grandchildren, Richard Clark (Cindy), Rhonda Clark Perdue (Rawson), Mandy Thompson, Ryan Wilson, Cortney Henry (Marcus) and Melisa Couey (Anthony); Clark family great-grandchildren, Abbie Thompson and Hudson Blaine, Addeline and Annaleigh Henry, Hayden and Elizabeth Wilson, and Reid Anderson and Emmarae Couey. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the State Room at Serenity Funeral Home with services following immediately after at 7 p.m. Pastors Zach Davis and Zach Buckner officiated. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements.
