Brenda Jane Melton, 71, of Athens passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Etowah Health Care Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and a daughter of the late William A. “Bill” and Ora Lee Baskette Melton. She was a member of North Athens Baptist Church. She was active in Tri-County Adult Activity Center and Special Olympics. She and her sisters considered themselves “THE SPLATEN CLUB” with Brenda being the director. Survivors include four brothers and a sister-in-law, James Michael Melton of Corapeake, N.C., Tony Melton and Horace Tracy Melton, both of Cleveland, and William Gerald and Kelly Melton of Kingston; four sisters, twin sister Linda Dianne Cagle of Decatur, Patricia Alice Melton of Athens, Billie Catherine Melton of Big Pine Key, Fla., and Beth Melton Jaquish of Athens; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and her “kids” stuffed bear, Todd, and doll, Annie. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at McMinn Memory Gardens with Dr. Bob Kerr officiating. Active pallbearers will be family. The family would like to send a special thank you to Etowah Health Care Center for their care and devotion over the years. For the safety of friends and family, COVID guidelines will be followed, including face masks, social distancing, and washing hands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Etowah Health Care Activities Department. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Brenda-Melton Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
