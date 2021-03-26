Mary Ford Lyons, 84, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home. She was a native of Union City, Ohio, and a longtime resident of Athens, and was a daughter of the late Fred and Zola Watts Ford. She was also preceded in death by her son, Doug Lyons; and a sister, Linda Cox. Mary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack L. Lyons of Athens; two sons and spouses, Tim and Juan Quintana Lyons of Laredo, Texas, and Kyle and Julie Lyons of Springdale, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Skip White officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Mary Ford Lyons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.