Cindy Lee “Earl” Russell, 60, of Etowah went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her residence following a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on March 22, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Harry and Dixie Winsted, she lived a majority of her life in McMinn County and was of the Baptist faith. She loved flowers, driving across the country with her husband, Vic Russell, and spending time with her family, friends, and fur babies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Winsted; daughter, Donna LeAnn Coleman; and sister, Patricia Hawkins. Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Vic Russell of Etowah; daughters, Mande Fischer and Candace Ridge of Etowah; grandchildren, Zack Ridge and Sarah, Bryson Ridge and Chasity, Rylan Ridge, and Hunter Collins and Becca, all of Etowah, and Gabby Torres, S.J. Torres, and Colton Lemons of Maryville; great-grandchildren, Aniyah Grace Collins and Grayden Asher Ridge; brothers, Ricky and Jeannie Winsted, Kenneth and Martha Rayburn, and Bobby Rayburn; sister Fronie Winsted; sisters-in-law, Sheila and Tommy Russell and Lisa and Steve Blankenship; and brother-in-law, Timmy and Janice Russell; as well as several extended family and a host of friends and fur babies. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Cindy Lee Russell will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
