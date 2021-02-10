Nina Williams Bryan, 99, of Etowah passed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, R.B. Bryan; parents, C.H. and Mary Etta Williams; four brothers and six sisters. Nina was a member of Goodsprings Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting and especially working in her flower garden. Her remarkable green thumb produced lovely varieties of flowers and plants. Nina loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart. The grandchildren were the light of her eyes; with each one of them claiming to be her favorite. She was loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by children, Jerome (Nona) Bryan, JoAnn Bryan, Louis (Angie) Bryan, and Audrey (Wayne) Randles; grandchildren, Kristi McGlynn, Melissa Manley, Angela Davis, Brittany Bryan, Megan Randles, Sarah Fogarty and Joshua Randles; six-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Many thanks to her caregivers over the past four years at Athens Place Assisted Living and Starr Regional Health and Rehab. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Goodsprings Cemetery with Louis Bryan officiating. No formal visitation will be held. The family requests that masks be worn and please honor the guidelines for social distancing. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Goodsprings Baptist Church Cemetery in Nina’s memory, c/o Larry Choat, 137 County Road 527, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
