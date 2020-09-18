Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Tallent Medeiros, 63, of Riceville passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was a native of Atlanta and a longtime resident of McMinn County. She was preceded in death by her father, David Tallent; and granddaughter, Amber Haley McDonald. She had worked for Whirlpool. Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Ernest Medeiros of Riceville; her mother, Sammy Womac of Riceville; a daughter and a son-in-law, Shannon and John Gorman of Saltillo, Miss.; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Donna Robinson of Riceville, and Tim and Hope Robinson of Riceville; four grandchildren, Davey Robinson, Tim Robinson Jr., and Veronica and Isabella Gorman; a great-grandson, Timothy Dillon; two sisters, Lisa Martinez of Athens, and Stacey Mathews (Tracy) of Athens; and a brother, Anthony Womac of Riceville. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Friday at Hammonds Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you were unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Tallent Medeiros.
