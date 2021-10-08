Brian Thomas Woods of Athens, born on Aug. 3, 1963, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021, and Heaven gained an angel. Brian was full of love, never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. Brian was survived by his loving wife, Alesha Woods; children, Brian and Linsey Woods, Beth and Chris Shaver, Dominic Garrison, and Ann Garrison; grandchildren, Remmick Shaver, Electra Shaver and Leo Shaver; mother, Shirley Zyskowski; mother-in-law, Janis Price; brother, Barry and Vicki Woods; sisters, Sharon and Wayne Keisling, and Raechelle and Kenny Coburn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial service was held on Oct 5. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Share a memory of Brian and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
