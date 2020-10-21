John Frederick Znider of Acworth, Ga., passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. A private ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, at Georgia National Cemetery with Pastor Darrell Simbeck officiating. John (Fred) was raised in Sacramento, Calif. After finishing college, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam as a resident physician. Upon discharge from the armed services, he practiced as an orthopedic surgeon in Fountain Valley, Calif., for 25 years. In 1997, he relocated to East Tennessee, fulfilling a life dream of practicing medicine in a rural setting and owning a farm. For 20 years, he and his wife, Carol, raised alpacas on their farm in conjunction with serving his beloved community in Harriman. Fred cherished his family of four children and nine grandchildren. He lived out his faith as a devout Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.