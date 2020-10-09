Ethel (Squeak) Bates, 86, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Starr Regional Health and Rehab Center. Squeak was born June 20, 1934 to J.C. and Gertie Hicks in the Springtown Community where she lived most of her life. She was a lifelong member of Towee Baptist Church where she attended until her illness. Squeak dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she had many beautiful flowers and took great joy in caring for them and her yard. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Raymond Bates; sisters, Emar Carver and Mae Rymer; brothers, Leland Hicks, Will Hicks and Elzie Hicks. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Faye Bates of Benton; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Kevin Lillard of Reliance; grandchildren, Chris Bates of Benton, Kristine Bates of Nashville, Josh Lillard of Ashville, N.C. and Zachary and wife Haley Lillard of Benton; great-grandsons, Joseph Bates, Skyver Bates and Hayden Lillard; one sister, Marie Dockery of Tellico Plains; sister-in-law, Rosene Bates of Dalton, Ga.; many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Special thanks to all the staff members of Starr Regional Health and Rehab for their care and kindness during her stay. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Witt Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Townsend officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday prior to the service at Towee Baptist Church. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
