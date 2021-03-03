Mary S. Lee, 74, a lifelong resident of Polk County, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at her home. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and especially a devoted wife to her late husband, Frog Lee, and passed one day after their 56th wedding anniversary. Mary Lee was a dedicated school bus driver for more than 25 years for the Polk County School System and she loved for her family to come home and join in a special family dinner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard “Frog” Curtis Lee; father, Mike Goodman; and mother-in-law, Bessie Lee. She is survived by her loving children, Robin (John) Blackburn and Curtis (Libby) Lee; mother, Ruby Marr; grandchildren, Josh (Angela) Blackburn, Jarrett Blackburn, Cameron Lee, Sean Lee, Emily Lee, Dawson Lee, Ryan Lee and a little princess; brother, John (Terri) Goodman; and several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Chastain and Pastor Chad Maxwell officiating. Interment will follow in Morgan Cemetery in Reliance with her family serving as pallbearers. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the funeral home prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.Hig ginsFuneral.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.