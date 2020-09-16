Polly Edith Anderson
Dotson, 96, of Niota passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her residence. A native of Monroe County, a former resident of Meigs County for more 30 years, and current resident of McMinn County, she was a daughter of the late James Bruce and Vida Elizabeth Cook Anderson, and was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Sydney Dotson, on April 18, 2003; three brothers, James Sanford Anderson, James Bruce “J.B.” Anderson and Elbert Anderson; and three sisters, Anna Lou McCoy, Ellen Elizabeth Hale and Meda Wicker. She was a member of Union-McMinn Baptist Church. Survivors include several nieces and nephews and other extended family. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Foster Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Coffey and the Rev. Doug Alexander officiating. In the event that there is heavy rain, the service will be held at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home Chapel instead of at the cemetery. There will be no visitation. The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff of the Lodge at Wood Village Assisted Living and the Caris Hospice staff for their care of Polly. Memorial contributions may be made to Union-McMinn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 269, Niota, TN 37826. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Polly-Dotson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
