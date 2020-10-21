Edna Bell Allmon Keeler, 79, of Englewood passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Sweetwater Nursing Home. She was a native of Madisonville and was a daughter of the late Edgar and Mandie Burton Allmon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keeler; and a sister, Alice Irene Clowers Wade. She was of the Baptist faith and was employed by the Tennessee Motel as a housekeeper until her retirement. She is survived by four sisters, Ellen Grindell of Sweetwater, Edda Lee Coker of Philadelphia, Bobbie Lonas of Sweetwater, and Willie Sue Allmon of Meigs County; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Oscar and Margaret Allmon of Jefferson City, and Jay Allmon and Junior Allmon, both of Englewood; a special niece and her husband, Nancy and Gary Bohannon; and several other nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Dewey Feezell officiating. Interment will follow in Notchey Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Edna Bell Allmon Keeler.
