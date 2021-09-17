Jeannette “Granny Net” Waldrop, 88, of Decatur, and formerly of Etowah, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Filmore and Mary Buckner Wilson. She was a member of Jones Chapel Methodist Church, and an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing what she grew with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Waldrop; and son, James Riley “J.R.” Waldrop. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda and Calvin Rockholt of Decatur; grandchildren, Dr. English Rockholt and Dr. Carlos Torres of Chattanooga, and Ashley and Vance Dennis of Savannah; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Torres, Walker Dennis, and William Dennis; and several nieces and nephews and other extended family also survive. Per Jeannette’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Dr., Bldg. 2, Chattanooga, TN 37416. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Waldrop family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
