Robert “Bob” Eugene
Barnett went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on July 11, 1932 in Johnson City. He was the son of the late R.J. Barnett and the late Hester Jones Barnett. Bob graduated from Science Hill High School in 1950. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from ETSU and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Tennessee. Bob served as the founding director of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens from 1965 until 1989, when he retired. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, J.R. Barnett and Don Barnett. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Deanna Leonard Barnett; son, Roger Barnett (Beth) of Kingsport; his two daughters, Linda Barnett and Nancy Barnett Kenner (Dennis), all of Jonesborough; as well as several nephews and nieces. Bob’s greatest loves were his family and Christian service. Bob served on and led multiple mission projects and teams providing church renovations, expansions and Habitat for Humanity construction for over 30 years. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Greeneville Fresenius Dialysis Center; John Reed Assisted Living; Amedisys hospice nurses Tammy and Linda; caregivers Sean Lashbrook and Chris Cobb; and all the other caregivers that gave their gift of time. A funeral service will be held at Tetrick Funeral Services on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Salyer officiating. Burial will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines. Due to the pandemic, the family understands those who are not comfortable coming to a service during this time. However, you are welcome at the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Habitat for Humanity, local church missions, or any charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Services, located at 3001 Peoples Street in Johnson City, is honored to serve the Barnett family during this difficult time.
