Doyle Eugene Gentry Sr., 81, of Decatur passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence. He was a son of the late Glenn and Ruby Holmes Gentry. He was a member of Decatur First Baptist Church, Meigs Lodge #213 F. & A.M., and Alhambra Shrine in Chattanooga. He was the co-founder and retired owner of Gentry and Painter, Inc. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jan R. Gentry; sons, Gene Gentry of Ten Mile, and Dewayne Gentry (Susan) of Harrison; daughter, Deidra Wilson (Michael) of Decatur; brothers, Charles M. Gentry (Carolyn), and Doug M. Gentry, sisters, Joyce Davis and Linda Gravitt, both of Tunnel Hill, Ga.; grandchildren, Lara McTaggart (Chris) of Benton, Lauren Shelton (Phillip) of Athens, Lee Wilson (Lindsey) of Old Fort, and Mandi Rearden of Chattanooga; great-grandchild, Linsley Kate Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A graveside service was held on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Memory Gardens East in Chattanooga with the Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Thanks to the caregivers, Ashley Colbaugh and Janice Templeton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doyle may be made to the Decatur First Baptist Building Fund, P.O. Box 35, Decatur, TN 37322; or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Gentry Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
