Joseph “Todd” Stephens, 49, of Athens passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his residence. A native and lifelong resident of Athens, he was a son of the late Freddy Dean Stephens. He was of the Baptist faith and was an employee of Evonik Corporation, formerly known as J.M. Huber, for 20 years. He was an avid softball player. Survivors include his wife of 27 1/2 years, Susan H. Stephens; one daughter, Darby Grace Stephens of Athens; one son, Gabriel Joseph Stephens of Athens; his mother, Rachel Louise Stephens of Athens; one brother and sister-in-law, Timothy “Tim” Byron and Janet “Jan” Newman Stephens of Athens; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Vivian Holliday of Riceville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bradley Scott and Olivia Fagan Holliday of Youngsville, N.C.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy Holliday-Bohannon and Mitchell Lee Bohannon of Athens; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tim, Gabe, Nathan, Jeffrey, Jeremy and Doug. Honorary pallbearers are Michael, Nicklaus, Tony and Andy. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Joseph-Stephens Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
