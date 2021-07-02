Sharon Crockett Coltharp, 84, of Etowah passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a lingering illness. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late David Edgar Crockett Sr. and Ada Kelley Crockett. She was a longtime member of North Etowah Baptist Church and was a retired employee of Athens Products. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed farming and shopping with family. Sharon was preceded in death by three sisters, Pauline Crockett Melton, Mae Crockett and Sue Crockett; and four brothers, David E. Crockett Jr., Herbert C. Crockett, Troy Crockett and Derward O. Crockett. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jerry McGinnis; grandchildren, Allison and Cole McGinnis; one sister-in-law, Helen Leonard Crockett; and several nieces and nephews. We welcome visitors to a graveside service, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Green Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Rayburn officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to North Etowah Baptist Church, 231 Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, TN 37331 in memory of Sharon. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
