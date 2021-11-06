Martha Jean Eaton of Cleveland passed away on Oct. 28, 2021. She is now in the arms of her Heavenly Father and Savior. She worked for Life Care of Cleveland as a CNA for many years and later doing Home Health Care work for many years. She worked hard and cared about everyone she met. She was a loving and giving woman who dedicated her life to helping others. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, nana and friend. Her smile and laughter will be so missed. Her love was unconditional! She loved and worshiped the Lord Jesus Christ. Most of all, she enjoyed life to the fullest. Please join her children, Robert, Tommy and Marcella Rogers, Diane Allen and Rebecca Lowe (Henderson), as well as her grandchildren, Emily and Caven Rogers, Caden Earl Prejon Henderson, Deajon Gaines, Alexus Roland, Dominic Lowe and Colbie Davis, as we will have a gathering of friends and family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Companion Funeral Home, Cleveland Chapel, located at 2415 Georgetown Road NW in Cleveland, for all those who loved Martha. Please join us to celebrate the life of a wonderful woman. We love you, mom! You are missed. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
