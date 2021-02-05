Dorothy Marie Van Meter Clark, 90, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. Dorothy was a native of Viewfield, S.D., a former resident of Portland, Ore., and a resident of Athens since 1980. She was a daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Turner Van Meter. She was preceded in death by sister, Frances Maine; brothers, George and Charles Van Meter; and half-sister, Joann Dokka. Dorothy was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and was formerly employed at Riddle & Wallace Drug Store. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Anita Taylor of Athens; son, Clay Clark and wife, Robyn, of Hermiston, Ore.; grandsons, Eugene Ralph Taylor Jr. of Athens, Delbert Taylor and wife, April, of Englewood, Michael Clark and Adam Clark; granddaughters, Corrin Wallace and husband, Jack, of Niota, Connie Keeton and husband, Bryan, of Calhoun, Coleen Wood and husband, Kevin, of Niota, Christina Spindler and Tina Marie Bechtoldt; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Neal Van Meter of Caldwell, Idaho; and half-brother, John Dokka of Oregon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 6, at Fairview Baptist Church. A memorial service be at noon Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Scallions and Pastor Matthew Herrell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Bible Missions, P.O. Box 116, Athens, TN 37371. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Dorothy Marie Van Meter Clark.
