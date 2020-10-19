Opal (Wilson) Heck, 80, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Meigs County. She was an Angel on Earth to all who knew her and now she is an Angel in Heaven, free from all pain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bobby Heck; mother and father, Norman and Rosie Wilson; mother and father-in-law, Elmer and Pearl Heck; brother, Larry Wilson; and nephew, Chris Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda and Dennis Shaver; brothers, Charles Wilson and the late Faye Wilson, and Wayne and Linda Wilson of Decatur; sister, Lesia and David Fitch of Decatur; granddaughter, Heather and Nick Kile; great-grandchildren, Zack Crager, and Krista Crager; great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer Crager; brother-in-law, Jimmy Heck; sister-in-law, Yvonne “Sissy” Owens, the late Lucinda Heck, the late Margie Wilson, Iva Dell and Benny Varnell, and Joann and Gerald Goins; several nieces, nephews, and special cousin, Glenda Walker; and dear friends, Debbie Lewis, Addison Cardwell, Mckayla Miller, and Jeremy Crager. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Travis Shaver officiating. Interment will be in Decatur Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. Pallbearers will be Dennis Shaver, Zack Crager, Nick Kile, Addison Cardwell, Justin Wilson, and Lane Vaughn. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Heck Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
