Dale Woods, 65, of Riceville, passed away Nov. 1, 2020 doing what he loved – fishing in Key West with his fishing buddy, Randy Mullins. He loved classic cars and NASCAR racing. He was owner/manager of Woods Mobile Homes in Sweetwater for 41 years. He was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Woods and step-mother, Helen Webb Woods; and step-sister, Patsy Darnell. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Martha Cate Woods; mother and step-father, Jewell Starnes (Robert) Capozzi; two daughters and sons-in-law, Heather Woods (Mike) Hodges and Ashley Woods (Jason) Irwin; granddaughter, Kenslee Hodges; grandson, Chase Hodges; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Trish Woods (Phil) Salmon, Donna Woods (Marty) Rosenfield, Melanie Woods (Bert) Kirkpatrick; two nephews, Ryan Kirkpatrick and Rob (Heather) Kirkpatrick; niece, Alison (Joel) Puryear; three sisters-in-law and spouses, Sheila (Jack) Carr, Rhonda (Curtis) Womack, and Theda Cate; brother-in-law, Calvin (Sonya) Cate; nieces and nephews-in-law, Julie (Brandon) Ladd, Trevin (Brandy) Parkinson, Amanda (Tim) Guzowski, Jeffrey and Cameron Cate, Meredith (Jacob) Wiser, and Derek Galyon; great nephews and nieces-in-law, Tucker, Scarlett, Paxton, Zeke Ladd, Khade and Zoey Parkinson, Trey and Ian Guzowski; step-sisters, Janice (Frank) Heard, Jimmy Webb, Alan (Jennifer) Webb; and cherished friends, Randy and Brenda Mullins and so many others. Special thanks to Dr. Craig Riley during this difficult situation. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 at McMinn Memory Gardens with Rev. David Graybeal officiating. Pallbearers will be Jim Carver, Gene Davis, Randy Mullins, David Pierce, David Ray, Carter Runyan, Debo Toomey, and Sonny Woodcock. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Nourish One Child Keith Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 1, Athens, TN 37371-0001 or United Way of McMinn Meigs County, 313 Maple Street, P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371-1681. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Dale Woods.
