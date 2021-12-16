Carol Lynn “Carolyn” Carson Smith, 80, of Madisonville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Antioch. She was born on June 26, 1941, and attended Park City Elementary School in Madisonville. Carolyn graduated valedictorian of High Point High School in Sweetwater in 1959. She then attended Tennessee State University in Nashville. Carol was later employed by Steel City in Athens and Beaunit in Etowah for several years. She retired as a domestic after over 30 years of service once her health started to decline. Carolyn was a lifelong member of Rice’s Chapel, where she served as church pianist. Carolyn leaves behind a meaningful legacy of memories for her loved ones to cherish. She was known for telling it like it is and her sweet, sassy and caring spirit manifested itself to all who had the great fortune to know her. It was also a distinction of honor to be named after her as her namesake of “Lynn” has been passed down often in the family. Famous for her spaghetti salad, chitterlings, potato salad, homemade pizza, hamburgers, and caramel cakes, you knew you were special if she fixed one of these dishes just for you! Finally, Carolyn took so much pride in her family and their accomplishments and enjoyed bragging about them often. She loved reminiscing at her school and family reunions and developed lasting friendships over a cup of coffee. Carol was a fan of The Temptations, watching football and game shows, and completing word search puzzles later in her life. She will be greatly missed! She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry and Mary Carson; brothers, Charles “C.F.” and Barnum Carson; grandparents, Charlie and Callie Boyd Carson and Oscar and Fannie Francis; aunts, Stella Mae Carson, Mary Lee Anderson, Frankie (Richard) Upton, Louise (Clarence) Martin, and Viola (Nathan) Simmons; uncles, Henry (Ella), Taft (Virgil) and Isaac (Lois) Francis; nephews, Brian, Gregory and Charles West; and brothers-in-law, Clarence “Fats” Sudderth, Tommy Lee West, Timothy Wilkerson, and Ronnie, Terrance, Marcus and Chris Smith. Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, James Bueford “J.B.” Smith; loving daughter, Erica Lynne Smith; grandson, Eric James Brooks; sisters, Betty Carson and Ollie Mae Sudderth; mother-in-law, Ella Mae Moore; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Tony) Moore and Shirley Carson; brother-in-law, David Smith; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Angela Billingsley officiating. Interment will follow in Park City Cemetery. Family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
