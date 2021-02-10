Mary Evelyn Perian Cardin, 83, of Englewood passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. Her younger years were spent in the Rural Vale community of Monroe County, having moved to McMinn County in 1953. She worked as a seamstress in several local factories and as a cook in Scottie’s Restaurant and Wood’s truck stop. She was a single mother who worked hard to raise her two children and care for her grandson, Phil. She enjoyed NFL football, true detective shows and listening to Hank Williams Jr. She was the daughter of the late Martha McDonald and Harvey Perian. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved only grandchild, Philip Michael Lowary; brothers, Clyde Perian, Robert Allman and Ranse Allman; son-in-law, Clarence Upton; stepfather, Homer Allman; and several stepbrothers and sisters. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Nell Cardin and Sherri Cardin; Phil’s adopted dad, Dino Cates; Florida cousins, Orba, Anne and Nancy Cardin; along with numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. There were no formal services held. Her cremains were laid to rest in theMcMinn Memory Gardens next to her mother and grandson. The family would like to thank Dr. Brandon Watters, Dr. Charles B. Cox and Dr. Rakeshkumar J. Patel for their expertise and care during her illness and declining years. Also, thanks to Tennova Turkey Creek of Knoxville and Companion Funeral Home of Athens. Share a memory of Mary and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
