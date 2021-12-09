Frank J. Cochran, 93, of Englewood passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Dominion Senior Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. Frank was retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company of America. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Tinna Cochran; two brothers, R.C. Cochran and James Cochran; two sisters, Polly McConkey and Ida Lee Martin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sam and Nina Snider; and brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Sue Snider. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Clara Snider Cochran; brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Brenda Cochran of Englewood; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Allen Watson officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
