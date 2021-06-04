Deleanor Carroll, 87, of Athens went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late Frank Uriah “U.R.” and Mary Ethel Graves Payne. She and her husband built their own successful trucking company before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Terry Carroll; sons, Woodrow J. “Chuck” Fritz and James Ronald “Ronnie” Fritz; and siblings, Rose Mary Moses, Priscilla Payne Johnson, Juanita Williams, Alma Jackson, and Frank Lee Payne. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Holly Lynn and John Stickler of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Roger Dale and Bambi Williams of Athens; granddaughters, Heidi Melissa Wade and Melissa Nicole Rodgers; grandsons, Woody Wade, Dale Williams and wife, Lonisa, Charles Williams, Jamie Fritz and Jacob Williams; great-grandchildren, Samantha Lones, Nick Williams, Brooke Terry and John Fritz; and several other family members and special friends. No funeral arrangements per her wish. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home for their kindness. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Deleanor-Carroll Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
