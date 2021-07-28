Arthur Louis Andre, 77, of Niota passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at NHC of Farragut. A native of Colorado, and a resident of McMinn County for 16 years, he was the son of the late Raymond and Josephine Saxton Andre. Arthur was a veteran in Vietnam from 1965-1968 having served as an Aerial Photographer for the U.S. Air Force. He worked as an insurance agent and participated in the Senior Olympics for bowling. He enjoyed gardening as well as Harley motorcycle riding. He was preceded in death by brother, Walter Andre; and sister, Elaine Green. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kathy Belk Andre of Niota; two daughters, Denise and Kenny Balding of Sweetwater, and Melanie and Russell Long of Athens; grandchildren, Hailey Long, Megan Wallace, Dustin Wallace, and Kenneth Balding; two great-grandchildren, Braylee Russell and Braxton Wallace; and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notice/Arthur-Andre Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
