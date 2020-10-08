JL Dills, 86, of Englewood, took his Lord's hand and stepped into eternity peacefully with family by his side in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. In following JL's request, there will be no formal visitation. All friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside service Friday at 3 p.m. at Conasauga Cemetery in Etowah. Anyone that would like to sign the book can stop by the funeral home during business hours. Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate.
