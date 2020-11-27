Jerry D. Arnett, 75, of Etowah passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was a son of the late Woodrow and Artense Monroe Arnett. Jerry retired from CSX Railroad as an engineer and he was a member of First Baptist Church of Etowah. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Marie Arnett; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Arnett and Gail Arnett; special cousin, Ruth Atkins; and one nephew, Chris Arnett. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Smith Arnett of Etowah; one daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Jim Ferguson of Englewood; grandchildren, Dallas, Luke, Jacob, Haleigh and Colt Ferguson, all of Englewood; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron and Johnnie Arnett of Cleveland, and Paul Arnett, and Larry and Kim Arnett, all of Athens; stepsister, Shirley and Robert Rothwell of Decatur; Sam Smith of Knoxville, and Bill and Nancy Love of Seymour; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor Allan Lovelace officiating. Family requires masks for attending service. No formal visitation will be held. Grandsons Dallas Ferguson, Luke Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson; nephews, Bryan Arnett, Blake Arnett, and Brodenick Arnett; and brother-in-law, Sam Smith will serve as pallbearers. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.