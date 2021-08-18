Lorene Kitty Evans Williams, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She worked for several years at Lay’s Sports Wear. Lorene loved to sew, canning fruits and vegetables and working in her garden with her flowers and enormous vegetable garden. Most of all, she loved attending church and loving Jesus. Lorene was preceded in death by husband, Luther Williams, and former husband and father of her children, Marcus Freeman; her parents, Wiley and Stella (Lewis) Evans; brothers, Earl and Norman Evans; sister, Elsie Miller; and sons, Marc, Jason and Jackson Freeman. She is survived by daughters, Evelyn Mingie, Edna Brown and partner, Ivan Corman, Ellen Sherwood and Marcia (Daniel) Lucas; grandchildren, Maria Trentham, Aaron Mingie, Jaime Young, Raymond Brown, Jim Brown, David Martin and Amy Martin; great-grandchildren, Trevor Trentham, Emma Mingie, Kagoma Young, Yukina Young, Silvia Mundt, Addison Brown, Malachi Martin, Allie Martin, Eli Martin, Gracie Martin, Logan (Destiny) Martin, Destaney Martin (Tyler Rogers), Hunter Martin, Alley Martin, and Abby Martin; great-great-granddaughter, Naomi Martin; brothers, Murl (Loretta) Evans, Ray (Katherine) Evans, Lester Evans and Glen Evans; sisters, Betty Hadley and Bonnie (Bob) McDowell; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Fairman and the Rev. Vernon Webb officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Graveside services will immediately follow at Piney Grove (Freeman) Cemetery, located on Reliance Road in Tellico Plains. The service will be live-streamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.