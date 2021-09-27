Carolyn “Mamaw” Spurling, 65, of Etowah passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed taking care of her children, animals and garden. She took pleasure working in her flower garden, canning, watching westerns and wrestling. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Veda Locke; brother, Benny Locke; sons, Richard and James Spurling; grandson, William Spurling; and great aunts, Willie Wilson and Mae McDaniel. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles J. Spurling of Etowah; sons, Charles W. and Lois Spurling of Etowah, Michael Spurling of Etowah, Bob Spurling of Riceville, Alex Roach of Niota, and Kyle Roach of Etowah; daughters, Savannah Spurling of Etowah, Nicole Roach of Athens, and Pebbles Roach of Madisonville; grandchildren, Joshua, A.J., Bryson and Jazzy; great-grandchildren, Rocky “Little Man,” Aaleyah “Sissy,” and Lilly; and several siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home with Deacon James Woody officiating. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m prior to service. Pallbearers will include Wally Harmon, Michael Spurling, Alex Roach, Joshua Swafford, Adam Witt, Bob Spurling, James Fritts and Jonathon Spurling. Interment will follow in the Spurling family cemetery. A white dove release will conclude the services. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
