On Jan. 15, 2021, Coach James “Red” Barnett, loving husband, grandfather, coach, and teacher, passed away at the age of 88. James was preceded in death by his wife, Freida Barnett; daughter, Brenda Hairrell; father, Steve (Scobie) Barnett; mother, Mary Lou Barnett; and brother, Robert Barnett. He is survived by his two children, Beverly Brimer (Bob) and David Barnett; grandchildren, Shelly Johnson (Stephen), Jake Hairrell (Julie), Erin Marlow (Daniel), Josh Brimer (Ashley), Chelsey Brimer (Phillip), and Darby Barnett (Jill); great-grandchildren, Mikayla Choat, Madeline Choat, Hayden Johnson, Tad Johnson, Mallory Johnson, Bella Marlow, Barrett Marlow, MJ Barnett, Adrian Barnett, and Kaspian Barnett; he was also a great-great-grandfather to Brenda Mae Choat; brother, Kenny Barnett (Ann); sisters-in-law, Jane Flowers, Linda Coile (D.C), and Essie Goforth; and he had many nieces and nephews, as well. James would go many places that had karaoke; he loved to sing karaoke, and make new friends. He enjoyed fishing with his kids. He was known for his great teaching skills doing geography and history. Everyone always remembered him with his crazy coloring with the maps. He would tell the students to stop talking and let him do the lesson and they could talk in the last five minutes of class. He was the girls basketball coach at McMinn Central High School many years ago. The memories of James will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank Athens Place for the time and effort they put into caring for him; the staff was amazing. Hospice of Chattanooga was amazing, as well. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, at McMinn Memory Gardens. No formal visitation was held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
