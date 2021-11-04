Rodney Curtis “Rod”
Carmichael, 59, of Riceville went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 29, 2021, with his family at his side at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. Rod was born on Jan. 26, 1962, in Bradley County to David “Gene” and Clara Carmichael. He attended Mount Harmony Baptist Church #2 in Riceville. He was preceded in death by his father, David “Gene” Carmichael; paternal grandparents, Curtis and Grace Carmichael; and maternal grandparents, Dink and Elsie Brannon. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Cole Carmichael; grandson, Cade Carmichael, who he adored; his mother, Clara Carmichael; and his brother, Russ (Tina) Carmichael. Rod was born into a farming family. He learned the love of farming first with his grandfather, and later with his dad. He bought his own farm, The Rabbit Ranch, in 1992, which he operated until 2018. Rod received many awards while farming, such as Farmer of the Year, as well as the outstanding conservation soil and water. In the fall, he and Cole enjoyed showing their prized cows from Athens to Louisville, Ky., where they made lifelong friends. Rod had many hobbies; hunting being his favorite one. He loved all of his hunting buddies, many who traveled from Tennessee to Africa on hunting expeditions. These friends have visited and supported Rod throughout his illness. As sad as it is to lose Rod, we now have the joy of knowing that we will see him again one day. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
