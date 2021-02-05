Gertrude Self Sewell, 83, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence. Gertrude was a native of Vonore and a longtime resident of the Short Creek community near Athens. She was the daughter of the late Lawson and Sarah McMahan Self. She was preceded by her husband of 45 years, Herman Dale “Fuzz” Sewell; grandson, Josh Sewell; and brother, Charles Self. Gertrude was a member of Short Creek Baptist Church and was retired from American Uniform after 38 years. Gertrude is survived by son, Rick Sewell of Athens; grandson, Joey Sewell and wife, Robin, of Athens; great-grandchildren, Blake Sewell, Ayden Bradfield, Kierstin Wilkey and Lora Wilkey; brothers, Tommy Self and wife, Willie, of Madisonville, and Carl Self and wife, Pam, of Vonore; and caregiver, Sally Robinson. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, at Short Creek Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Self and Pastor Jimmy Lewis officiating. There will be no formal visitation service. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Gertrude Self Sewell.
