Matthew Chancey Trueblood, 26, of Riceville passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Matthew was born in Cleveland and was a lifelong resident of Riceville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mark and Linda Denman Trueblood; and maternal great-grandparents, Homer “Kiser” Franklin Wilson and Lucille Newman White Wilson. Matthew was a member of Athens Free Saints True Holiness Church. He earned his high school diploma through home schooling. Matthew is survived by his mother, Jennifer Miller and husband, Joey, of Riceville; father, Sean Trueblood of Riceville; brother, Scott Trueblood of Athens; maternal grandparents, Bill and Janie White Hicks of Riceville; aunts, Jeannie Blair and husband, Bill, and Amanda Walden and husband, Mark; along with other aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Athens Free Saints True Holiness Church, located on Slack Road in Athens. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Hicks officiating. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Matthew Chancey Trueblood.
