Tamaya Jawan Parris, 43, of Athens passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his residence. A native of Etowah and a resident of Athens for most of his life, he was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Carol Harris and Rosalind Parris; grandfather, Troy Parris; cousin, Erin Parris; and stepfather, Timothy Lenoir. He was an avid bass fisherman who enjoyed spending countless hours on multiple banks and waterways, as well as attending the Bassmaster Classic Tournaments. He enjoyed watching and playing basketball and football, both of which he played throughout the years. He also enjoyed listening to music and watching fishing shows, movies and documentaries. He attended McMinn Central High School and later attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He was a long-time employee of Con Met, but was most recently employed by Boyd Constructions. Survivors include his mother, Doris Parris of Etowah; father, Timothy (Dee Anne) Parris of Fayetteville, N.C.; three sisters, Latasha (Ray) Parris of Athens, LaShawna (Princeton) Brown of Etowah, and Deidre Parris of Columbus, Ohio; nieces and nephew, Kylan Lenoir, Amani Sanders, Journee Johnson, London Stone, and Nyah Brown; two uncles, John (Sherry) Harris of Athens, and Tony Parris of Michigan; special friends, Delton (Tasha) Boyd, Randy Strong, and Julie Suarez and her daughter, Mia; and a host of cousins, other extended family members and close friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Harris officiating. The family will have a formal visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish to come by earlier may come by starting at 9 a.m. Saturday to sign the book at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Tamaya-Parris Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
