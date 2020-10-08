Ruby L. Stewart, 99, a lifelong resident of Etowah, passed away on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, 2020 in a local healthcare facility. A graveside service is planned for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Green Hills Cemetery in Etowah.
