Verlene Arnold Sargeant, 91, of Athens passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by family at her residence. A native and lifelong resident of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Wilburn and Velma Thomas Arnold. She loved to bowl, work in her flower garden, and loved to cook for her family. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sargeant (2013); one son, Larry Sargeant; one daughter, Pat Dailey; brothers, Wayne “Pete” Arnold, Gordon Arnold, and Maynard Arnold; and one sister, Emma Lou Daniels. She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Sargeant of Brooksville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Lucy Sargeant of Athens; son-in-law and spouse, Reed and Bonnie Dailey of Athens; five grandchildren and spouses, Wayne and Brenda Sargeant, Sharon Dennis, Sherry Dailey, Adam and Jessica Dailey, and Jennifer and Chad Hiefnar; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Verlene’s wish was to have only a graveside service, which will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Mark Sliger officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Dailey, Kevin Hudson, Casey Hudson, Dylan Pritchett, Anthony Dennis, and Chad Hiefnar. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Sargeant and Reed Dailey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Verlene-Sargeant Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
