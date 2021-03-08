David R. Lyles, 77, of Spring City died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his residence. Born on Sept. 7, 1943, and raised in McMinn County, David was the son of the late Elmer and Beatrice Manry Lyles. He was a graduate of McMinn County High School. David also attended seminary and was pastor of several local churches before becoming a police officer with the Athens City Police Department. He served as a police officer for 25 years before retiring in 2005. He enjoyed woodworking, being outside and working on his Nissan 300Z. David was a member of Wolf Creek Baptist Church in Spring City. He was preceded in death by his wife, LaPriel Holloway Lyles; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Lyles. Survivors include his children, Penny (Scott) Crowe and Scott Lyles, both of Athens, and Pam Landress of Swansboro, N.C.; stepchildren, Jeff (Jan) Reed of Evensville, and Carmen (Steve) Price, Billynthia (Danny) Hill and Laura (Matt) Murphy, all of Spring City; sister, Margie Womak of Nashville; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; special friend, Pete Alexander; and his best buddy, “Boy.” A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 8, at 6:00 p.m. at Wolf Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Jake Bull officiating. There will be a gathering of friends on Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. Vaughn Funeral Home of Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of David R. Lyles.
