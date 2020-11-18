Imogene Reynolds, 92, of Charleston departed this life peacefully on Sunday evening, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence. Born on June 17, 1928 in Oakdale to the late Richard and Erma Marie Ootten, she was a longtime faithful member of Maple Street Baptist Church, where she served many years in the nursery and in other numerous ways and was employed for several years in the Charleston School Cafeteria. Granny wasn’t just our “Granny,” she was “Granny” to everyone she met. She was what you would imagine a Granny is supposed to be. She was sweet, loving, and hard working. She had a deep love for her family and her church. Most days you could find her cooking food to feed anyone who walked into her house, singing the Lion King while driving her car, rocking her grand babies and the babies at church and laughing at stories until she cried. She loved to give “love pats” that weren’t as gentle as they sound (she didn’t know her own strength). She was perfect in every way and there will never be another like her. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Wayne Carver Reynolds; daughter, Gayle Reynolds Williamson; son-in-law, Gary Williamson; and brother, Ray Ootten. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Karen (James) Morgan, Terri (Michael) Berquist, and David(Debbie) Reynolds; grandchildren, Michelle (Richard) Blair, Heather (Brent) Forshee, Jason (Krista) Berquistm Nicole (Brian) Taubel, Jessica (Joey) Yeager, Stephanie Reynolds, and Jonathan Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Emiie, Madalynn, and BriarRose Blair, Kinsley Forshee, Hayden and Tenley Berquist, Riley, Taylor and Kia Taubel and Oliver Yeager; brothers, Gary, James, and Roy Ootten; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Imogene Catherine Reynolds will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Maple Street Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Hindman and Pastor Bran Mowery officiating. Interment will follow in New Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the church. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
