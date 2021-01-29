Rev. Caggie C. Scruggs Jr., 86, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Rev. Caggie was born in McMinn County, in the Lanetown community, to Caggie C. Scruggs Sr. and Anna Bell Lane Scruggs. Upon graduation from high school, he served his country in the United States Army and worked at TVA for many years until he retired, and during this time he was growing and expanding his love for preaching the word of God, where he pastored in Dayton, Etowah, and Athens. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Rev. Caggie was also preceded in death by his wife, Lexie Moore; son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Jeffrey and Tracy Scruggs; daughter, Rhonda Scruggs; son, Eric Scott Scruggs; brothers, Paul Scruggs, Joseph Scruggs, and James Scruggs; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Ora Scruggs; sisters, Elizabeth Harris, Jessie Suber, Mamie Sneed, Imogene and brother-in-law, Edward Looney, and brother-in-law, Robert Wynn; and grandson, Alvin Parks. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Shelia Scruggs (Anthony McMahan) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Caleb Scruggs, Tobaus Scruggs, Franchesca Scruggs, Terayl Scruggs, Andrea Johnson, Lexi Scruggs, Jamaica Kitts, Brandon Scruggs, Seth Parks, and Kegan Parks; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Wynn of Knoxville; sisters and brother-in-law, Vyetta (Bill) Moore of Knoxville, Judy Prigmore of Cleveland, Larry Moore of Knoxville, and James Moore of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. A home going celebration service will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Harris delivering the eulogy. Due to COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks are required. Interment will follow the service in Lanetown Cemetery in Niota with military honors. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
