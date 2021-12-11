Ruby Elizabeth Moore Cansler, 92, of Athens, and formerly of the Tranquility community, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She was of the Baptist faith, retired from Niota Textile Mill, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Wiley and Mollie Elizabeth Fink Moore. Before her stroke in 2005, she enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and crocheting. Her greatest joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cansler (March 27, 1992); son, Stanley Cansler (Sept. 27, 2021); brothers, Frank, Ed, Ernest, Bill and Walter Moore; and sisters, Addie Hagler, Pauline Wilson and Mattie Ellen Moore. Survivors include one daughter, Sue Cansler of Niota; one grandson and wife, Joe and Jennifer Cansler; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Julia and Joseph Cansler of Alabama; daughter-in-law, Annette Cansler of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Johnnie C. Carter, M.D., and the team at Hospice of Chattanooga in Athens. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Hutsell officiating. The graveside was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at McMinn Memory Gardens. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/ruby-cansler-1 Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
