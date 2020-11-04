Lisa Ann Dillard, 53, of Birchwood, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was born in Cleveland on Nov. 30, 1966 to the late JoAnn and Robert Farmer. Lisa spent a majority of her life in Cleveland and was a member of The East View Chapel. Lisa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was hair stylist for 25 years, afterwards working four years as a bus driver for Cleveland City Schools, then two years driving for Meigs County Schools, where she adored each and every student. She enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing. She lived every day like it was her last, her greatest accomplishment is her beloved family. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her aunt, Rose Summit; uncles, Lee and Johnny; and several family members. Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted and loving husband, Randy Wayne Dillard; beloved daughter, Layla Rose Marie Dillard; sons, Mathew “Yogi” Hamby (Jimmy Hall), Christopher Ellis Hamby (Nalani), Charles “PeeWee” Hamby (Christine); grandchildren, Gabriel “G-Man” Hamby, Lilith “Lilybug” Hamby, Alaric “Otis” Hamby, Damon “Pedro” Hamby, Jamison “Little Red” Hamby, Ender “E.J.” Chapman, Amaryllis “Ama” Chapman, Airman Savanna Bowman (David), Logan Bogle (Allison); sisters, Karen Rogers (Pete), Loretta Milam, Sara “Cricket” Marshall; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life and homegoing will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Burdette Baptist Church with Pastor David Evans and Pastor Dewayne Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Share a memory and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home, Cleveland Chapel is honored to assist Mrs. Dillard’s family with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.