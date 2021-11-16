Rev. Paul Arthel Moore, 81, a lifelong resident of McMinn County. passed away on Thursday morning, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home in Englewood. He was born in McMinn County on April 4, 1940, a son of the late Charlie C. Moore and Sina Elizabeth Casteel Moore. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Dixon Avenue Baptist Church. Paul enjoyed singing, dirt track racing and showing horses. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death his daughter, Connie Sue Lunsford; one sister, Grace Humphreys; and one brother, Jim Moore. Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Myrtle Hampton Moore; one daughter, Beverly K. Mills and husband, Steve; one son, Tony Moore and his wife, Sheila; one sister, Mamie Ruth Cochran; one brother, George Moore (Donna); one sister-in-law, Betty Lou Moore; 10 grandchildren, Deadra Ballew (HD), Haley Clowers (Richard), Amanda Lunsford (Ronald Bolden), Kaylyn Ingram, Nikki Lunsford, Dustin Lunsford, Rebecca Cousins (Jason), Rachel Casey, Teaha Withrow and Brittney Cook; 16 great-grandchildren, Karley Peels, Morgan Peels, Kinsley Ballew, Makayla Clowers, Addi Clowers, Steven Clowers, Jackson Cousins, Anna Cousins, Daelynn Lunsford, Ethan Lunsford, Noah Bolden, Tiara Bolden, Gavin Campbell, Gracie Campbell, Gabriela Campbell, Braylen Smith, Raheim Smith, and Karsyn Ingram; two great-great-grandchildren, Taylie Peels and Oakleigh Peels; special friends, Betty and Lloyd Johnson; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dixon Avenue Baptist Church, located at 411 Dixon Avenue in Englewood. A service celebrating his life began at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Watson and the Rev. Ricky Adkins officiating. The interment and committal service took place on Monday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at South Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Paul and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens was honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
