Nola Jean Brown Lane, 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2021. A lifelong resident of Riceville, she was born to George A. Sr. and Kate Walsh Brown on Feb. 24, 1938. She attended Riceville Elementary and Riceville Junior High and played basketball. She graduated from McMinn County High School in 1956. She was a member of Riceville First Baptist Church, and later Eastanallee Baptist Church, and was active with the Silver Stars. Her faith and trust in God guided her throughout her life and all her interactions with family, friends, and strangers. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School volunteer, choir member, and provided assistance for countless church meals and special events. Her children, Larry and Teresa, were most fortunate to have her as a mother. She was a devoted and skilled homemaker and enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening, and preserving food. She had an amazing way of stretching the family budget and found a way to provide opportunities for education and enrichment for both her children. All who knew her will remember her kindness and sage advice. At various times, she provided childcare for all four of her grandchildren and they recall fondly her grilled cheese sandwiches, cinnamon toast, fried apple pies, apple stack cake and coconut cream cake. She made quilts for each of her grandchildren, and they treasure her handiwork. She was a devoted wife of 54 years to Dewey Lake Lane and was by his side through life, work, illness and death. After Dewey’s death, she credited her wonderful friends at the Eastanallee women’s exercise group for providing her with support, encouragement and love. She often commented that they were her “therapy” group. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Georgia Marie. She is survived by brothers, Doris L. Brown and wife, Brenda, and George A. Brown Jr. and wife, Carolyn; son, Larry Lane; daughter, Teresa Lane Fulcher and husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Lindsey Witten (John), Kevin Lane (Jessica), Russell Fulcher, and Katherine Fulcher; her great-grandchildren, Melody and Maddy Witten; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to continued concern for spread of COVID, the family regrets that there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 3, at 6 p.m. at Riceville Cemetery. The family welcomes cards, calls and visits at a later time. Memorials may be made to the Riceville Community Cemetery Fund through SouthEast Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 1806, Athens, TN 37371; or to the Eastanallee Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 3148, Riceville, TN 37370. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Nola-Lane Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
