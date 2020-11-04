Rebecca Ann “Becky” Morrow Long, 59, a resident of Etowah, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. She was born in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. on Oct. 9, 1961. Becky was a member of River Worship Center in Delano. She enjoyed nature, the rivers and mountains, drawing, flower gardening and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Brady; husband, James Robert “Bob” Long; and her first husband and father of her children, Randy Morrow. Becky leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Mattie Womac Brady; two sons, Joey Morrow (Keona) and Jamie Long (April); five daughters, Misty Mays (Michael), Lisa Lynn Howard (Phil), Cindy Edwards (Tim), Lauren Carlin (Phil) and Heather Whittle (Billy); one sister, Sharon Wallis (Joe); one brother, Jeff Brady (Tracy); 15 grandchildren, Chase, Chris, Milo, Neyland, Boston, Denver, Charlotte, Trent, James, Matthew, Carolann, Emily, Jackson, Cameron and Sloane; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the River Worship Center, 180 Wetmore Circle in Delano. A service celebrating her life will began at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Pat McCulley and the Rev. Lawrence Waller officiating. The interment and committal service will take place on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. and go in procession to Greenhill Cemetery for the committal service. The family asks that masks be worn during the visitation, service and graveside please. Share a memory of Becky and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
